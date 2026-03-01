Affordable Indian art comes to Chennai

From Leh to Rajasthan, Bengal to Central India, Gujarat to Kochi, this affordable art show brings together artists working across regions, materials, and traditions.
From March 6 to 8, Srila Chatterjee will curate a show of affordable artworks at Folly at the Amethyst. Visitors can expect a vibrant lifestyle showcase bringing together art, design, and community.
Encounter Thangka, Pichwai, Pattachitra, Gond, Ajrakh, and Sohrai alongside hand-pulled limited edition prints, watercolours, contemporary canvases and thoughtfully crafted art objects, all under one roof.
Alongside respected folk and contemporary masters such as Venkat Raman Singh Shyam and Jogen Chowdhury, the show will feature compelling contemporary voices, including Ruchi Bakshi Sharma, Zainab Tambawalla, Tushar Tanwar, and many more.
This show is presented with one clear belief: living with art should be for everyone. Every piece on display is original, certified, and thoughtfully priced.
Srila Chatterjee is a regular curator and also the founder of Mumbai-based Baro Market.
Her belief is that it’s the stories that lie at the heart of products that make them special, and nowhere are there more stories to be found than in India.
She aims to provide a platform for craft-led entrepreneurs and emerging artists.