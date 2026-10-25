Aerial photography workshop for women

CHENNAI: Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation’s Kanavu Fellowship and Kala Collective, in partnership with Chennai Drone Academy, invite applications for the Kanavu Aerial Workshop, a 10-day residential programme for women photographers aged 18 and above from across Tamil Nadu. The workshop will be held in Chennai in February 2027.
The workshop will be held in Chennai in February 2027. The first six days will focus on drone flying and training for DGCA Remote Pilot Certification. The remaining four days will cover aerial photography and videography, helping participants create images and videos for their portfolios.
The workshop aims to help women photographers learn new skills and explore fresh ways of telling stories through their work. Preference will be given to former Kanavu Fellowship participants, Kala Collective members, and applicants from low-income or marginalised backgrounds. The fee is Rs 30,000, which covers training, hostel accommodation and DGCA certification. Participants can pay in two instalments of Rs 15,000 each, with the first due upon selection and the second two weeks before the workshop.
Fully funded places are available for applicants who need financial support. Requesting support will not affect their chances of selection. Applicants can also choose to pay Rs 60,000, covering their own participation and sponsoring a scholarship for another woman.
The workshop will take place at Chennai Drone Academy in Edapalayam. Participants staying at the academy will receive hostel accommodation and vegetarian meals. Those travelling from home each day will be provided lunch. The programme will run for 10 consecutive days, with some sessions starting as early as 6 am. Applications close on November 30. Applicants can fill out the application form in Tamil, English or a mix of both languages.