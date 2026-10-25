Aerial photography workshop for women

The workshop will be held in Chennai in February 2027. The first six days will focus on drone flying and training for DGCA Remote Pilot Certification. The remaining four days will cover aerial photography and videography, helping participants create images and videos for their portfolios.

The workshop aims to help women photographers learn new skills and explore fresh ways of telling stories through their work. Preference will be given to former Kanavu Fellowship participants, Kala Collective members, and applicants from low-income or marginalised backgrounds. The fee is Rs 30,000, which covers training, hostel accommodation and DGCA certification. Participants can pay in two instalments of Rs 15,000 each, with the first due upon selection and the second two weeks before the workshop.