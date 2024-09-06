Adyar zone gets new primary school

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramaniam inaugurated the newly constructed Chennai Primary School building and multi-purpose hall in the Adyar zone on Thursday. He also distributed 1,650 tables and chairs worth Rs 1.50 crore to 8 Chennai schools on behalf of Larsen-Toubro Limited.

The additional school building was constructed for Rs 3.64 crore under the Namakku Naame Thittam (2022-23).

The building has 12 classrooms, two staff rooms, and four toilets.

The multi-purpose hall was constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh from the Ward Development Fund of the councillor of Ward-178 in Taramani, Netaji Street.

The building is expected to benefit 1,145 family card holders.

Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar and other zonal officials were present at the event.