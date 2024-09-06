Begin typing your search...

    Adyar zone gets new primary school

    The additional school building was constructed for Rs 3.64 crore under the Namakku Naame Thittam (2022-23).

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Sep 2024 11:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-05 23:46:11.0  )
    Adyar zone gets new primary school
    X

    Health Minister Ma Subramaniam inaugurated the newly constructed Chennai Primary School building and multi-purpose hall in the Adyar zone

    CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramaniam inaugurated the newly constructed Chennai Primary School building and multi-purpose hall in the Adyar zone on Thursday. He also distributed 1,650 tables and chairs worth Rs 1.50 crore to 8 Chennai schools on behalf of Larsen-Toubro Limited.

    The additional school building was constructed for Rs 3.64 crore under the Namakku Naame Thittam (2022-23).

    The building has 12 classrooms, two staff rooms, and four toilets.

    The multi-purpose hall was constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh from the Ward Development Fund of the councillor of Ward-178 in Taramani, Netaji Street.

    The building is expected to benefit 1,145 family card holders.

    Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar and other zonal officials were present at the event.

    Ma SubramaniamNamakku Naame ThittamChennai Corporation
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick