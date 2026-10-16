Adyar robbery: History-sheeter arrested for Rs 24 lakh heist

CHENNAI: The Adyar police have arrested a 28-year-old history-sheeter in connection with the robbery of Rs 24 lakh in cash from a pharmaceutical company sales manager, who was allegedly attacked and threatened with a knife by a gang of six men on September 24.
The arrested person, Babu of VOC Nagar in Tondiarpet, was arrested on Thursday. Police seized his mobile phone and are searching for the other suspects who remain at large.
According to the police, Anthony Augustine, 33, works as a sales manager at a pharmaceutical company in Kannadapalayam, West Tambaram.
On September 24, he had gone to Parry's Corner and was returning to his company on a two-wheeler with Rs 24 lakh in collection money in a bag.
When he crossed the Ambika Appalam signal on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road in Adyar, six men riding three two-wheelers allegedly intercepted him.
They assaulted him, pushed him to the ground and threatened him with a knife before snatching the bag containing the cash and fleeing.
Following a complaint lodged by Augustine with the crime wing of the Adyar police station, a case was registered and an investigation launched.
A police team led by the station's crime wing inspector examined CCTV footage from the area and traced Babu, who was subsequently arrested.
During interrogation, police found that Babu had allegedly committed the robbery along with the absconding suspects. The gang had shared the stolen money and spent it, police said.
Babu is a history-sheeter at the New Washermenpet police station and has five criminal cases against him, including one for attempted murder, police said.
He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. The search for the remaining suspects is under way.