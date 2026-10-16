Adyar robbery: History-sheeter arrested for Rs 24 lakh heist

The arrested person, Babu of VOC Nagar in Tondiarpet, was arrested on Thursday. Police seized his mobile phone and are searching for the other suspects who remain at large.

According to the police, Anthony Augustine, 33, works as a sales manager at a pharmaceutical company in Kannadapalayam, West Tambaram.

On September 24, he had gone to Parry's Corner and was returning to his company on a two-wheeler with Rs 24 lakh in collection money in a bag.