Adyar has 10X fecal coliform than normal and nil dissolved O2

CHENNAI: Despite the state government pumping in several crores of rupees into the cleaning of the Adyar river, its water has gone completely septic, with no dissolved oxygen content near the Adyar Eco-Park. What is worse? The river has 10 times higher fecal coliform concentration than the permitted levels.

As per a Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) report, as of October, Adyar had 1,026 MPN (most probable number) of fecal coliform per 100ml of water, which is higher that the permitted standard of 100 MPN per 100ml. In June, it had only 241 MPN per 100ml.

Similarly, the concentration of total coliform was higher, with 7,500 MPN per 100ml. In June, the level was at 1,011 MPN per 100ml. Total coliform refers to all the species of coliform bacteria, while fecal coliform refers to a particular species found in the feces and intestine of humans and animals.

Alarmingly, the dissolved oxygen level was nil as against the required level of 4mg per litre, which means no life can sustain in Adyar. On the other hand, levels of biological oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) were found to be at 30 mg/L (standard is 3mg/L) and 136 mg/L, respectively, revealing poor water quality.

"The exceedance of the parameters reveals that the said water was septic in nature, which may be the reason for the death of fish,” the report said.

TNPCB officials had inspected Lock Street, Pondicherry Road, Varadapuram, Kotturpuram, and Adyar Creek in June. Following residents’ allegations that domestic sewage from the apartments was discarded into the river, the TNPCB wrote to the Greater Chennai Corporation, directing them to prevent sewage discharge into the river and set up a sewage treatment plant in the location.

It may be noted that the government recently approved Rs 4,778.26 crore for the rejuvenation of the Adyar river.















