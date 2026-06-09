Adyar Cancer Institute Enables Wider Access to Robotic Cancer Surgeries

CHENNAI: The Adyar Cancer Institute has achieved a significant milestone by completing over 500 robotic-assisted cancer surgeries, with nearly 60% of these procedures provided under free and subsidised treatment programmes. This reflects the institute’s ongoing commitment to making advanced cancer care accessible to patients across all socioeconomic groups.
The robotic surgery programme covers multiple oncology specialties, including thoracic, head and neck, colorectal, urological, and gynaecologic cancers. Utilising the da Vinci Surgical System, the centre’s surgical teams perform minimally invasive procedures with enhanced precision. The institute has developed particular expertise in transoral robotic surgery (TORS) for head and neck cancers — a specialised service offered by only a limited number of centres in India. All cases undergo thorough evaluation through multidisciplinary tumour board discussions to ensure the most appropriate, evidence-based treatment for each patient.
Historically, robotic-assisted cancer surgery has remained out of reach for many due to high costs and limited infrastructure. Through a combination of institutional support, donor funding, and a robust subsidised care model, Adyar Cancer Centre has successfully broadened access while maintaining strict clinical criteria for patient selection.
Commenting on the achievement, Dr Arvind Krishnamurthy, Deputy Medical Director and Head of Surgical Oncology, said: “One of the biggest strengths of our robotic-assisted surgery programme is that it has made advanced cancer care available to patients who might not have previously considered it. Thanks to institutional support and generous donor contributions, many from lower and middle-income groups can now access robotic surgery at significantly subsidised rates.”
He added: “Robotic technology offers surgeons superior visualisation, precision, and access in complex anatomical regions. As an evidence-based institution, we use this technology judiciously — only where it can genuinely improve patient outcomes and recovery. In suitable patients, robotic-assisted surgery is associated with benefits such as reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster postoperative recovery.
With this milestone, Adyar Cancer Centre continues to expand the reach of advanced robotic surgery while reinforcing its mission of equitable cancer care.