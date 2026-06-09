Adyar Cancer Institute Enables Wider Access to Robotic Cancer Surgeries

The robotic surgery programme covers multiple oncology specialties, including thoracic, head and neck, colorectal, urological, and gynaecologic cancers. Utilising the da Vinci Surgical System, the centre’s surgical teams perform minimally invasive procedures with enhanced precision. The institute has developed particular expertise in transoral robotic surgery (TORS) for head and neck cancers — a specialised service offered by only a limited number of centres in India. All cases undergo thorough evaluation through multidisciplinary tumour board discussions to ensure the most appropriate, evidence-based treatment for each patient.

Historically, robotic-assisted cancer surgery has remained out of reach for many due to high costs and limited infrastructure. Through a combination of institutional support, donor funding, and a robust subsidised care model, Adyar Cancer Centre has successfully broadened access while maintaining strict clinical criteria for patient selection.