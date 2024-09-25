Advani pipe bomb case accused swallows blade in suicide attempt, refuses treatment

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the alleged attempt to murder senior BJP leader LK Advani by planting a pipe bomb along his yatra route, attempted suicide by swallowing a blade.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the man, Zakir Hussain, an inmate at Poonamallee sub-jail, tried to kill himself after being frustrated that he remained behind bars despite securing bail from the Madras High Court, as he could not furnish the surety and other bail conditions.

The report added that Hussain refused treatment, which has caught the prison officials and doctors in a bind.

Hussain was arrested two years ago in connection with the alleged attempt to assassinate BJP veteran Advani by planting a pipe bomb along the yatra route he was to take to Madurai in 2011. After being lodged in Puzhal Central Jail initially, he was transferred to Poonamallee sub-jail for security reasons two months ago.

Although the Madras High Court granted him bail six months ago, he was unable to submit the required documents and bail amount, leaving him stuck in prison. Frustration over this situation is believed to have led to his suicide attempt.

After suspecting that he consumed insecticide used to kill ants, the jail officials rushed him to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on September 18. As the prisoner remained uncooperative, the doctors there scanned his abdomen and found a blade in his stomach. When asked persistently, Hussain finally admitted to swallowing a blade.

Despite requiring treatment, he refused to cooperate with medical procedures. Due to this, he was sent back to Poonamallee sub-jail after basic treatment.

Now, the prison authorities have decided to send him back to the hospital to find out if the blade has been expelled from his stomach.