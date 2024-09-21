Admin staff of University of Madras stag protest demonstration

CHENNAI: The administration staff of University of Madras staged a protest demanding several requests including to appoint the Vice-Chancellor immediately. Over 100 employees of the university have laid down a total of 16 demands.

Accordingly, the management of the institution should release the arrears amount to the staff as per the recommendation of Seventh Pay Commission.

The protesters also urged state government for the immediate appointment of Vice-Chancellor, which was not filled for the last one year, since most of the administration work is at stake.

Other demands include releasing the retirement benefits, which have been pending since 2018, immediate appointment of professors since of the total strength of 540, only 193 teaching staff were available, providing appointment orders to the selected guest lecturers and urging the State government to release the required and pending funds for the university.