ADGP Amalraj wins TN Police shooting competition

CHENNAI: ADGP A Amalraj of the Enforcement Bureau was adjudged Champion of Champions at the 2024 Tamil Nadu State Police Shooting Competition.

The two-day event concluded on Saturday at the Tamil Nadu Commando School firing range in R A Puram.

The competition, which began with initial qualifying rounds in July, saw the participation of 207 officers, with 63 advancing to the finals held on September 19 and 21.

Officers competed across three categories, with DSP P Durai Pandian, ASP Kelkar Subramania Balachandran, and ADGP A Amalraj excelling in their respective ranks.

Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal awarded medals and certificates to the winners.