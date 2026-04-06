Adequate stock for summer, says Metro Water

CHENNAI: Chennaites can brace for the peak summer months without concern over water scarcity, as the Metro Water Board has indicated a comfortable supply position backed by increased distribution and healthy reservoir storage.
As of April 4, the city received 1,245 million litres per day (MLD) of water, including tanker supply, compared to 1,084 MLD on the same day last year. Officials said the rise in piped water supply has led to a decline in demand for tanker lorries.
A senior Metro Water Department official said tanker bookings have reduced as supply has been scaled up from around 1,100 MLD to about 1,240 MLD, including industrial and bulk consumers. The official added that the city’s major reservoirs are nearly 80 per cent full, ensuring adequate availability through the summer.
In September, Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated the upgraded Chembarambakkam water treatment plant, enhancing its capacity from 265 MLD to 530 MLD. The Metro Water Board also introduced new tanker lorries with capacities of 12 kilolitres (kL) and 18 kL in December to cater to largescale requirements.
According to Metro Water data, on April 4, a total of 1,217 free mini tanker trips were operated, along with 728 (9 kL) and 24 (12 kL) lorries. Paid supply included 707 (9 kL), 226 (12 kL), 57 (18 kL), and 310 mini lorries. On April 4, 2025, 987 (9 kL) and 967 mini lorries were operated under free supply, while 1,190 (9 kL) and 372 mini lorries were deployed under paid categories.
Reservoir levels remain robust. Poondi holds 2,606 million cubic feet (MCFT) against a capacity of 3,231 MCFT (80 per cent),
The official added that the city’s major reservoirs are nearly 80 per cent full
Red Hills has 2,392 MCFT of 3,300 MCFT (72 per cent), Chembarambakkam stands at 2,872 MCFT of 3,645 MCFT (78 per cent), and Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai reservoirs together hold 445 MCFT of 500 MCFT (89 per cent).
A Water Resources Department official said the Krishna water supply has been temporarily halted by Andhra Pradesh due to maintenance work at the Kandaleru-Poondi canal near the Uthukottai border. The work, which began this week, is expected to continue until mid-May, after which water release is likely to resume.