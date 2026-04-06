Adequate stock for summer, says Metro Water

As of April 4, the city received 1,245 million litres per day (MLD) of water, including tanker supply, compared to 1,084 MLD on the same day last year. Officials said the rise in piped water supply has led to a decline in demand for tanker lorries.

A senior Metro Water Department official said tanker bookings have reduced as supply has been scaled up from around 1,100 MLD to about 1,240 MLD, including industrial and bulk consumers. The official added that the city’s major reservoirs are nearly 80 per cent full, ensuring adequate availability through the summer.