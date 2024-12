Additional stops announced for EMU, suburban trains; check details here

CHENNAI: Additional stoppages would be provided for several EMU and MEMU fast trains from today (Dec 2) due to operational reasons, said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train 43408 Arakkonam-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Arakkonam at 6.40 am will have an additional stoppage at Tiruninravur station at 7:30 am.

2. Train 43216 Tiruvallur-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Tiruvallur at 8:15 am will have an additional stoppage at Sevvapet Road station at 8:21 am. To have uniform stopping for all fast EMU/MEMU services, stopping at Vyasarpadi Jeeva is eliminated.

3. Train 07238 Arakkonam-Chennai Central MEMU leaving Arakkonam at 2:25 pm will have an additional stoppage at Tiruninravur station at 3:12 pm.

4. Train 06033 Chennai Beach-Tiruvannamalai MEMU leaving Beach at 6 pm will have an additional stoppage at Puliyamangalam station at 7:25 pm.

5. Train 66021 Moore Market Complex-Arakkonam EMU leaving Moore Market Complex at 7:10 pm will have additional stoppage at Egattur at 7:58 pm, Senjipanambakkam at 8:06 pm and Puliyamangalam stations at 8:25 pm.