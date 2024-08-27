Additional parking facility now open at Thirumangalam Metro Station

CHENNAI: In order to cater to the growing passenger demand at metro stations in Chennai, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has decided to increase the parking facility at Thirumangalam Metro Station.

The newly upgraded parking area has been created to facilitate passengers at Thirumangalam metro station.

This upgraded parking area is located 200 meters away from the metro station and can accommodate 450 two wheelers and 25 four wheelers.

The existing parking facility at facilitates 1100 two wheelers, and adding this additional parking facility will enable more passengers to utilize the parking of their vehicles and using the metro services with more ease.