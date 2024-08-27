Additional parking facility launched at Tirumangalam Metro Station

CHENNAI: As the Tirumangalam Metro Station regularly witnesses high passenger footfall, a need for extra parking space has arisen. To mitigate the issue, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has introduced an additional parking space at the station.

The newly upgraded parking area was inaugurated by Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations), CMRL, at the Tirumangalam Metro Station, on Tuesday.

"The upgraded parking area is located 200 meters away from the Tirumangalam Metro Station. It can accommodate 450 two-wheelers and 25 four-wheelers," a press note from the CMRL read.

Presently, the existing parking facility at the metro station facilitates 1,100 two-wheelers.

The additional parking facility will enable more commuters to park their vehicles and use the Metro train services with ease, the note added.