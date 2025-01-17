MTC to run more services from Kilambakkam to ferry Pongal holiday returnees from Sunday

CHENNAI: MTC will operate additional bus services from Kilambakkam for passengers returning from their hometowns on Sunday afternoon and Monday after Pongal.

In a statement, MTC managing director Alby John Varghese said that 150 additional buses would be operated from Sunday afternoon from Kilambakkam bus terminus.

On Monday, 500 buses, in addition to the normal 482 buses, would be operated from the early hours for those returning after the festival.

“Officials will be posted at important bus stops including Kilambakkam, Tambaram railway station, Egmore station, Central station, Koyambedu, MMBT, Poonamallee and Red Hills to monitor the MTC operation on January 19 and 20,” he added.

Transport corporations are operating 5,290 special services in addition to the daily services of 2,092 buses from across TN to Chennai till January 19.

For the Pongal, 8.73 lakh people from the city left for their hometowns on 15,866 transport corporation buses.