ADB’s $230 mn loan to modernise water supply, sanitation in Chennai

Despite being India’s fourth-largest city and a major industrial hub, Chennai’s water supply infrastructure has not kept pace with growth, ADB said in a statement.

ADB’s latest investment builds on earlier projects in the city to expand access to safe and equitable water and waste management services, in line with the Government of India’s flagship urban development interventions, such as the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 and the Urban Challenge Fund, it said.