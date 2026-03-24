Adambakkam still without MRTS halt as SR remains tight-lipped about reasons

CHENNAI: Train services on the newly opened MRTS stretch between Velachery and St Thomas Mount have brought a sigh of relief to many commuters but those who had hoped for a stopping at Adambakkam railway station continue to be sorely disappointed, as the Southern Railway remains tight-lipped on the reasons and timeline for not introducing a halt.
The Southern Railway's construction wing, which is executing works at the station, has also not clarified what caused the delay or the issues flagged during the inspection by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), Janak Kumar Garg.
“They are yet to hand over the station to us,” said an SR official from the Chennai division.
While passenger amenities including escalators and lifts are being installed at both Adambakkam and Puzhuthivakkam stations, trains are halting only at the latter, with Adambakkam being skipped citing ‘operational reasons’.
Meanwhile, videos circulating on X have drawn attention to a possible design concern at the station. Footage shared online shows a noticeable gap between the train and platform where the track curves.
“This is why MRTS trains don’t stop at Adambakkam. Authorities had nearly 20 years to fix it. As the track curves, the platform gap widens significantly, posing a serious safety risk,” said Amrit Subramaniam on X.
Following the extension of MRTS services to St Thomas Mount, SR has reported a sharp increase in ridership. Footfall at Velachery station has risen from around 35,000 to nearly 70,000 commuters since March 14, reflecting strong public response to the long-pending link. However, the absence of a stop at Adambakkam continues to frustrate residents.
“It looks like we need to wait some more and travel to St Thomas Mount for my commute,” lamented Sahana, a resident of SBI Colony in Adambakkam.
With no clear timeline from railway authorities, commuters remain uncertain about when trains will begin halting at the station.