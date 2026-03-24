Adambakkam still without MRTS halt as SR remains tight-lipped about reasons

While passenger amenities including escalators and lifts are being installed at both Adambakkam and Puzhuthivakkam stations, trains are halting only at the latter, with Adambakkam being skipped citing ‘operational reasons’.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on X have drawn attention to a possible design concern at the station. Footage shared online shows a noticeable gap between the train and platform where the track curves.

“This is why MRTS trains don’t stop at Adambakkam. Authorities had nearly 20 years to fix it. As the track curves, the platform gap widens significantly, posing a serious safety risk,” said Amrit Subramaniam on X.