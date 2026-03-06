Adambakkam, Puzhuthivakkam MRTS stations near ready

CHENNAI: The intermediate MRTS stations at Adambakkam and Puzhuthivakkam on the Velachery-St Thomas Mount extension stretch are nearing completion, with only a few finishing works remaining ahead of the expected start of services on the stretch.
Both stations are designed as two-level structures, with a concourse below the platforms.
Staircases connecting the entry points to the platforms and passenger circulation areas within the stations have already been completed, with some last-minute works still under way.
While escalators have been installed at both stations, they are yet to be made fully operational.
Drinking water connection work and restroom fittings are also pending and are currently being completed on both stations. Officials noted that these works form part of the final preparations before the stations are opened to passengers.
It is to be noted that Adambakkam and Puzhuthivakkam will serve as the two intermediate stops on the 5-km MRTS extension linking Velachery and St Thomas Mount.
The corridor underwent a statutory inspection by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety on Thursday, including a speed trial, and services on the stretch are likely to commence around March 10 if the section receives the safety clearance required.