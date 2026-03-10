Actress, boyfriend among 9 held for short film director's murder in Villupuram

Further inquiry revealed that Jayakumar had been in frequent contact with an actress from Chennai, identified as Pooja (20). Police detained her in Mogappair for questioning.

During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to the murder and said she carried it out with the help of her boyfriend Theva (24) and others. Based on her statement, police arrested Theva, Ayyappan (24) and Durga. Two boys aged 16 and 17, who allegedly helped bring the victim to the spot, were also detained.

Police said Jayakumar and Pooja had become acquainted through Instagram. He later expressed his wish to marry her. However, she was already in a relationship with Theva. Investigators said Jayakumar allegedly continued to harass her, following which the accused lured him to a secluded area in Villupuram district and attacked him.

Further investigation is under way.