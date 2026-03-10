Actress, boyfriend among 9 held for short film director's murder in Villupuram

CHENNAI: Police have arrested nine persons, including an actress and her boyfriend, in connection with the murder of a short film director whose body was found near Aragandanallur in Villupuram district, according to Daily Thanthi.
The victim was identified as Jayakumar (40) from Nambaikurichi near Karungulam in Tirunelveli district. His body, bearing multiple cut injuries, was found in a grove near Aragandanallur on March 7. A police team led by Aragandanallur Inspector Shankar recovered the body and sent it to the Mundiyambakkam Government Hospital for postmortem.
During investigation, police examined CCTV footage from nearby areas and found that the victim had got down at Kandachipuram bus stand on the night of March 3. He was later seen speaking on his mobile phone for a long time. Cyber Crime police analysed the call records, which helped identify him.
Further inquiry revealed that Jayakumar had been in frequent contact with an actress from Chennai, identified as Pooja (20). Police detained her in Mogappair for questioning.
During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to the murder and said she carried it out with the help of her boyfriend Theva (24) and others. Based on her statement, police arrested Theva, Ayyappan (24) and Durga. Two boys aged 16 and 17, who allegedly helped bring the victim to the spot, were also detained.
Police said Jayakumar and Pooja had become acquainted through Instagram. He later expressed his wish to marry her. However, she was already in a relationship with Theva. Investigators said Jayakumar allegedly continued to harass her, following which the accused lured him to a secluded area in Villupuram district and attacked him.
Further investigation is under way.