Actor Ramya Pandian's Rishikesh wedding pics turn spotlight on dreamy locale

CHENNAI: The wedding industry is thriving, with planners constantly looking for unique and beautiful locations to host nuptials. Recently, Rishikesh has emerged as one of the most sought-after wedding destinations.

Actress Ramya Pandian's wedding at this picturesque location has created a buzz, further boosting its popularity as a dream venue. Known as the yoga capital of the world, Rishikesh offers pleasant weather during the colder months, complemented by a serene atmosphere and stunning views of the River Ganga and the Himalayan foothills. With Ramya Pandian's wedding pictures going viral, we explore what makes this location so special beyond its religious significance.

Madhumitha Chandrasekar

Madhumitha Chandrasekar of Turiya Celebrations believes the banks of the River Ganga could be the next big thing in the wedding industry. "The location is incredibly peaceful and untouched, with the mountains as a stunning backdrop. It's not just a trend; this location is truly special. The water here is pristine. Having lived in Rishikesh, I can vouch for the beauty of the place. It’s as breathtaking as any other wedding destination in the country," says Madhumitha.

She also highlights that the location isn’t just for spiritual weddings - it’s perfect for couples seeking an adventurous yet intimate ceremony. "I’ve been considering this location for some time, and we are planning to pitch it to our clients. It’s ideal for intimate ceremonies, and there are both affordable Airbnbs and luxury resorts available.

"Madhumitha adds that Rishikesh offers a peaceful, beautiful alternative to the fast-paced wedding rush. Two years ago, musician and actress Swagatha S Krishnan tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held on the banks of the River Ganga in Rishikesh.

Gaurav, who manages a popular studio in Rishikesh, explains that this location has only recently become a sought-after wedding destination, growing rapidly over the past 3 to 4 years. "One of the main draws is the River Ganga. The white sand beaches provide the perfect backdrop for weddings. Today, young couples prioritise many factors, especially aesthetics and Instagram-worthy, candid shots.

They want a venue that presents a beautiful setting. When we capture weddings with a drone, the visuals are simply breathtaking. The aerial shots highlight the beauty of the location like nothing else. Most couples today are focused on creating a visually stunning wedding, and with costs much more affordable compared to the 50 lakh-plus weddings at other venues, Rishikesh offers a budget-friendly yet equally magical option," shares Gaurav.