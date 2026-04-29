Actor Parthiban receives 'no caste, no religion’ certificate, seeks GO for easier process

When asked why he did not send someone to collect the certificate, the senior actor-director said, “I wanted to come here myself to register it and make myself clear.” He added, “There were others who told me that they too wished to procure such certificates.”

In his writ petition, Parthiban had submitted that he does not possess any certificates other than his SSLC school-leaving certificate and does not have a birth certificate indicating caste or religion.

He also added that he does not intend to use benefits linked to caste identity and prefers to progress through hard work.