Actor Parthiban receives 'no caste, no religion’ certificate, seeks GO for easier process

CHENNAI: Actor R Parthiban has received a ‘no caste, no religion’ certificate, days after moving the Madras High Court seeking official recognition that he does not belong to any caste or religion, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
He had approached the court last week, stating that divisions based on caste, religion, and language are detrimental to national unity.
Earlier, he had applied to the tahsildar of Sholinganallur, but no order was passed, following which he moved the High Court. Justice M Dhandapani had then directed the authorities to issue the certificate within a week. The certificate was issued on April 27.
When Parthiban asked the tehsildar if it would become easier for people to procure such certificates in the future, he was told that the certificates would not be given easily and those wishing to procure one would have to approach the court. He requested a Government Order to make getting such certificates much easier.
“Just because I wish not to identify with any caste or religion, does not mean I look down upon those who do. Please understand what I am saying in this regard,” he said, speaking to the press.
When asked why he did not send someone to collect the certificate, the senior actor-director said, “I wanted to come here myself to register it and make myself clear.” He added, “There were others who told me that they too wished to procure such certificates.”
In his writ petition, Parthiban had submitted that he does not possess any certificates other than his SSLC school-leaving certificate and does not have a birth certificate indicating caste or religion.
He also added that he does not intend to use benefits linked to caste identity and prefers to progress through hard work.