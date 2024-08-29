Activists move SHRC over disabled man’s assault in Chennai

CHENNAI: Members of an association representing differently abled persons approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) alleging human rights violation of a man in Chennai, who was assaulted by a woman and another person in July.

The Tamil Nadu Udavikkaram Association for the Welfare of the Differently Abled urged the commission to take stern action against those who assaulted the differently abled man on Anna Salai on July 7.

According to K Gopinath, the State general secretary of the association, M Ramesh (41), who has locomotive disability, was assaulted while he was waiting at a bus stop on Anna Salai. "Ramesh was waiting at the bus stand when a woman (the perpetrator) exhibited harsh behaviour towards the man, asking to move aside and also hurled abuses," Gopinath said.

The woman then called a man over the phone, who reached the spot in an auto rickshaw and began assaulting him. "Ramesh, who promptly took a picture of the auto's number plate, moved from the bus stand to file a police complaint. But, he was followed by the man, who ganged up with other auto drivers to beat up Ramesh," alleged Gopinath.

It was challenging to get the case registered, as the police initially tried to compromise with Ramesh, he said.

The association urged SHRC to treat the case as a human right violation against the man. "Ramesh was assaulted, pelted with stones and was subjected to abuses, and the perpetrators seized his phone to delete pictures. To prevent such incidents in future, the commission must take cognizance of the incident and take it as a gross violation of human rights," Gopinath added.