Action taken to remove all unauthorised no parking sign boards & barricades: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court that action has been taken to remove all unauthorised no parking sign boards, mud bags and barricades put up illegally in the public places.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji directed to take stern action against the persons who are indulging in unlawful activities of blocking the public spaces by not allowing the commuters to park their vehicles on the roads.

The bench also directed the authorities to lay down guidelines and issue directions in this regard on the official website or by publishing in print and visual media.

The directions was issued while disposing of a petition seeking to remove all the unauthorised use of no parking sign board, mud bags and barricades put by the residents of Chennai.

The petitioner CS Nandhakumar submitted that in almost all the roads of the city, the owners of the multi-storied buildings, apartments and individual bungalows are misusing the public space by putting up no parking sign boards, mud bags and barricades, by not allowing the public to park their vehicles in the roads.

This menace has cropped up mostly in Adyar, Thyagaraya Nagar, Mylapore, Madaveli, Mambalam and Ashok Nagar and in suburbs of Chennai, he added.

The additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj submitted photographs in support of his submission that the authorities initiated action to remove all the unauthorised no parking sign boards.