Action plans on the anvil to combat climate change in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chennai is the only city in the State to experience high heat index and flooding every year, hitherto. Present 2024 is an exemption as heavy rains during the ongoing northeast monsoon has pounded Coimbatore and Madurai causing inundation, which is unheard of – at least in the recent past.

The State Municipal Administration and Water Supply department has taken measures to implement Tamil Nadu Climate Resilient Urban Development Program by preparing climate action plans for the urban local bodies (ULB).

Under the World Bank assisted project, the department will prepare climate action plans for 16 municipal corporations – Avadi, Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Karaikudi Corporation, Pudukkottai, Erode, Salem and Namakkal.

Apart from the 16 Corporations, climate action plans will be prepared for Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Rajapalayam, Theni-Allinagaram and Tiruvarur municipalities. On the other hand, the State Environment and Climate Change department is taking measures to prepare climate action plans for other cities.

According to a department document, the initiative is a part of Urban Vision 2031 formulated by the government. One of the three priorities is ensuring that infrastructure design and urban development, including water supply and sanitation (WSS) are climate resilient and low-carbon in line with climate change projections. The plans will propose to improve access, quality, efficiency, and resilience of WSS services to rising climate risks, particularly extreme heat, droughts, and floods; enhancing energy efficiency in municipal assets; and expanding green cover to mitigate urban heat island effects. The programme duration is 2024 to 2030, the document said.

The plans will also address urban green areas, assess the gap and baseline greenhouse gas emissions, assess preparedness urban infrastructure, and others.

It may be noted that a steering committee has already been constituted to provide oversight, strategic guidance and policy direction for major infrastructure projects in WSS and urban sectors, including the Tamil Nadu Climate Resilient Urban Development Program. The committee is headed by the state chief secretary.

Members include Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, representatives from different departments such as Finance, Water Resources, Energy, Environment, Climate Change and Forest, Revenue and Disaster Management.

In June 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin released the climate action plan for Chennai with the aim of making the city carbon neutral by 2050. The plan has estimated that the city’s emission of annual carbon dioxide will reach 55.08 million tonnes. It also warned that average rainfall in the city will reduce by 5% by 2050 and the average temperature will increase by 1.9 degree Celsius.

While listing out projections and vulnerabilities, the action plan proposes to attain Net Zero (zero emission of carbon dioxide) by 2050 by generating electricity through renewable sources. Other proposals are operating all vehicles using renewable energy, increasing public transportation by 80% and promoting walking and cycling. One of the recommendations include 100% source segregation and decentralised waste processing.

Tamil Nadu’s urbanisation rate is anticipated to increase to 67% by 2030, which will be the highest in India. On the other hand, coverage of the water supply networks in municipal corporations and municipalities is on average about 50%. Moreover, only 27% of the State’s urban population is connected to a piped sewerage network.