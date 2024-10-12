Act against illegal flagpoles on roads, Madras HC tells TN govt

CHENNAI: Directing the State government’s focus on the issue of installing flagpoles in the middle of the roads and pathways in the city violating the rules, the Madras High Court ordered action against the violators, based on a plea over the issue.

Justice N Senthilkumar issued the orders after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by Shyam Kumar from Chennai over this issue citing that the political parties and non-political movements erect flagpoles on roads and pavements.

The petitioner submitted that the flagpoles installed in violation of rules are causing a huge disturbance and inconvenience to the general public and affecting vehicular traffic.

The PIL said that the issue is worse in Royapettah and Triplicane. Pedestrians are left with no other option but to walk on the roads risking their lives, as flagposts are precariously installed, according to the PIL.

As pedestrians are forced to walk on the road, the flow of traffic is also affected, hindering motorists, the petitioner argued.

Improperly installed flagpoles inflict fear on the pedestrians that it could fall on them at any time, he contended.

The petitioner blamed the authorities for turning a blind eye. He said authorities fail to take action against such violations despite the existence of the High Court's directions in this regard.

Further, the petitioner sought the court's intervention to direct the authorities to take stringent action on this issue.

After the submission, the judge directed the State to consider the petition and take stringent action against the violators.