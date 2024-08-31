Begin typing your search...

    ACP on duty at F4 street race venue swoons and dies; CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh solatium

    The deceased police officer was identified as S Sivakumar.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Aug 2024 4:40 PM GMT
    ACP on duty at F4 street race venue swoons and dies; CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh solatium
    X
    Representative Image; Chennai F4 street racing

    CHENNAI: An assistant commissioner with Greater Chennai Police who was on security detail for the F4 Chennai street racing near Island grounds on Saturday swooned and later succumbed at the hospital.

    Police said that he died of a heart attack.

    The deceased police officer was identified as S Sivakumar.

    He was 53 years old. He was serving as Assistant Commissioner of Police-Kolathur range.

    On Saturday noon, he was overseeing security arrangements near Munro statue when he developed health complications and fell to the ground.

    CM Stalin on Saturday expressed his condolences to his family and announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakhs

    Police personnel who witnessed the ACP swooning down rushed to his rescue and moved him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he died Saturday evening.

    Sivakumar was a 1997 batch sub inspector.

    His family lives in Ambattur.

    Assistant commissionerGreater Chennai PoliceF4 Chennai street racingIsland grounds
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick