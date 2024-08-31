ACP on duty at F4 street race venue swoons and dies; CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh solatium

CHENNAI: An assistant commissioner with Greater Chennai Police who was on security detail for the F4 Chennai street racing near Island grounds on Saturday swooned and later succumbed at the hospital.

Police said that he died of a heart attack.

The deceased police officer was identified as S Sivakumar.

He was 53 years old. He was serving as Assistant Commissioner of Police-Kolathur range.

On Saturday noon, he was overseeing security arrangements near Munro statue when he developed health complications and fell to the ground.

CM Stalin on Saturday expressed his condolences to his family and announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakhs

Police personnel who witnessed the ACP swooning down rushed to his rescue and moved him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he died Saturday evening.

Sivakumar was a 1997 batch sub inspector.

His family lives in Ambattur.