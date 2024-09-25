Accident during Bigg Boss set construction near Chennai, one injured

CHENNAI: A worker from Uttar Pradesh, who was working at the site where the set for the popular reality show, Bigg Boss, is being built, fell down and broke his pelvic bone on Wednesday morning.

With only a few days left for the next edition of the reality show to begin, the set is being constructed inside the EVP Film City in Chembarambakkam.

As the work was proceeding at full pace, a worker identified as Sain Khan from Uttar Pradesh fell from a height of 20 feet and broke his pelvic bone, said a Thanthi TV report.

The other workers there rushed to his aid and took him to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The information about the accident was passed on to local police, and a team has rushed to the site to conduct an investigation.

This is not the first time an accident has happened inside EVP Film City. Earlier, three people lost their lives in an accident during the shooting of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian-2.

Similarly, a young man from the northern states, who was involved in set construction during the shooting of Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, was electrocuted.

In yet another case, a worker named Selvaraj died when a crane fell down and crushed him during the shooting of Vijay's Bigil.