AC mechanic strangulated, drowned by friends in Adyar river

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old AC mechanic was murdered allegedly by his friends who first strangulated him, and then drowned him in the Adyar river near Nandambakkam on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Naresh of Nethaji Nagar, Nandambakkam.

His family members filed a missing complaint after repeated calls to him went unanswered, as he hadn’t returned home from work.

Nandambakkam police, who were investigating the missing complaint, learnt that Naresh was last seen with his friends, Karthikeyan and Dilip – both from the same neighbourhood. When police picked up the duo for questioning, they claimed innocence initially, but eventually confessed to the murder.

Probe revealed that Naresh had argued with the duo while they were drinking on the banks of Adyar river. When the argument escalated, they strangled Naresh using a rope and then drowned him in the river. They later hid his body in the bushes.

Police have registered a case of murder and sent Naresh’s body for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.