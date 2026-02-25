AC failure, no pilot: IndiGo Chennai-Singapore flight delayed, passengers stranded inside aircraft

The flight was scheduled to depart from Chennai International Airport at 7.20 am on Feb 24. After all passengers had boarded and the aircraft was ready to taxi, the air-conditioning system reportedly stopped working, causing the cabin temperature to rise.

Passengers complained about the heat, and the pilot informed air traffic control about a technical issue. The aircraft was halted and its doors were opened. The pilot also informed passengers that his duty time had ended and another pilot would operate the flight after the issue was rectified.

Although the technical problem was fixed soon after, the flight could not depart immediately as no alternate pilot was available. Passengers continued to remain inside the aircraft.