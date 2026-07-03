Abu Dhabi, London flights from Chennai delayed by over 2 hours, passengers left waiting

CHENNAI: Two international flights from Chennai International Airport to Abu Dhabi and London were delayed by more than two hours on Friday (July 3) morning, leaving hundreds of passengers waiting at the airport. Airport sources said the delays were caused by the late arrival of the incoming aircraft.
The Air Arabia flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi, scheduled to depart at 5 am, was delayed by nearly two-and-a-half hours. The flight, carrying 186 passengers, finally took off at around 7.30 am.
Passengers had arrived at the airport well before 2 am and completed check-in, security screening and other formalities. However, they were later informed that the flight would be delayed, forcing them to wait inside the terminal for several hours.
Similarly, the British Airways flight from Chennai to London, scheduled to depart at 5.30 am, also witnessed a delay. The flight, which had 268 passengers on board, departed at around 7.30 am after being delayed by nearly two hours.
Passengers travelling on the London-bound flight had reached the airport before 2.30 am and completed all mandatory procedures, including security checks, before the delay was announced.