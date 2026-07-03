Abu Dhabi, London flights from Chennai delayed by over 2 hours, passengers left waiting

The Air Arabia flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi, scheduled to depart at 5 am, was delayed by nearly two-and-a-half hours. The flight, carrying 186 passengers, finally took off at around 7.30 am.

Passengers had arrived at the airport well before 2 am and completed check-in, security screening and other formalities. However, they were later informed that the flight would be delayed, forcing them to wait inside the terminal for several hours.