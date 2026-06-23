Absence of elevators at Tambaram railway station irks passengers

The station, one of the busiest suburban railway hubs across Tamil Nadu and the third-largest rail terminal in Chennai, after Central and Egmore stations, handles lakhs of passengers on a daily basis.

While escalators are available on the existing foot overbridge (FoB) connecting Platforms 1A to 4 and the eastern and western entrances, platforms 5-10 do not have escalator access. None of the platforms from 1A to 10 have elevators.

The lack of accessibility has become a major concern, particularly because several express trains arrive and depart from Platforms 5-10. Passengers with heavy luggage are often forced to negotiate steep staircases on the FoBs to move between platforms.