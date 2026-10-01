Ability Foundation call for nominations for CavinKare awards

To qualify, nominees must be Indian nationals recognised under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Candidates can either self-nominate or be nominated by others. Nominations are open in 2 categories.

The award for Eminence recognises an individual who has founded an organisation that drives transformative social impact. Winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. The Mastery awards category is for PwDs who have achieved excellence and distinction in their chosen fields. Each winner will be awarded Rs 1 lakh.