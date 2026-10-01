Ability Foundation call for nominations for CavinKare awards

CHENNAI: CavinKare and Ability Foundation have officially opened nominations for the 25th edition of the CavinKare Ability Awards 2027. Since launching in 2003, over 100 persons with disabilities have been awarded for their extraordinary grit, talent, and determination.
To qualify, nominees must be Indian nationals recognised under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Candidates can either self-nominate or be nominated by others. Nominations are open in 2 categories.
The award for Eminence recognises an individual who has founded an organisation that drives transformative social impact. Winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. The Mastery awards category is for PwDs who have achieved excellence and distinction in their chosen fields. Each winner will be awarded Rs 1 lakh.