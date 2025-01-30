Abandonment cases rise, Chennai Corporation makes microchipping mandatory for pet dog licence

CHENNAI: Noting the rise in complaints about pet dog abandonment, the Greater Chennai Corporation has made it mandatory to implant microchips on dogs to obtain pet licence.

A resolution adopted by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday noted that a survey conducted last year found that there are 1,80,157 stray dogs within the corporation limit. However, there is no comprehensive data available regarding the number of pet animals.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board has been receiving several complaints about the increasing abandonment of pet dogs, it said, and added that it has hence been decided to mandate microchip, and ARV vaccination details to obtain pet licence. Also, pet owners should upload their details and that of the animal. For this, the local body has invited a limited, short-term e-tender to develop the software and mobile application.

The corporation has also proposed setting up Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in Madhavaram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, and Valasaravakkam zones at an estimated cost of Rs 7.22 crore.

Also Read: Rabies deaths up 80% in TN's rising dogged woes

During the discussion, S Bharathi (ward 152) urged the mayor and commissioner to set up pet clinics in each ward to provide first aid for dogs and cats. The corporation should also construct temporary shelters for dogs like it is done in the case of cattle shelters, the member said. The mayor replied that such clinics would be set up at the new ABC centres.