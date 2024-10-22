Aavin’s ice cream to cost more from November

CHENNAI: To compensate for the constant loss and to promote a new brand called ‘Aavin Ice Cream’ in the market, the State-run Aavin has decided to increase the price and quality of ice cream variants from November 1.

According to Aavin officials, the price of more than 100 varieties of ice creams will be increased from Rs 3 to Rs 70, as the agents are not interested in buying and selling ice creams due to lack of return on investment and less profit.

Also, some new varieties of ice creams would be introduced, and the price of some varieties, including Kulfi, would be reduced.

“Kulfi Ice, which is currently sold at Rs 30, will now be available for Rs 15 at Aavin’s retail outlets and other stores. Price of a large Kulfi goes up to Rs 40,” a senior official, wishing not to be named, told DT Next.

“Around 4,500 ml bulk-pack of ice creams (for events such as weddings, private functions, birthday parties, etc) will get a discount of up to Rs 100. Production and sale of some varieties including Sugar Free Vanilla and Long Kulfi have been suspended. They, too, are about to be re-introduced at new prices and flavours.”

The senior officials also pointed out that on the occasion of Deepavali, the products will be sold at current prices throughout this month without any increase in prices. “The finalisation of the new price list for each category of ice creams is in full swing and from November 1, the new price will come into effect,” an official added.

Simultaneously, the Aavin management is all set to roll out the new varieties of sweets on the occasion of Deepavali. “Along with the existing sweet varieties, 8 new products namely Ghee Badusha, Nuts Halwa, Stuffed Moti Pak, Kaju Pista Roll, Kaju Katli, Assorted Pack, Aavin Mixture and Butter Murukku will be sold,” informed the Aavin officials. “A special discount is available to those who purchase Aavin milk products worth Rs 1 lakh.”

Meanwhile, condemning the hike in prices, a section of Aavin milk agents moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Commenting on this, SA Ponnusamy of Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers’ Welfare Association said that the move would not benefit the Aavin and its agents.

“Increasing the price of ice cream variants would not work out in this rainy season. Dealers could face the loss by storing it for a long time. Aavin should think about revoking its decision. Also, introducing new variants of Deepavali sweets is a fraud move, which will benefit only Aavin, not consumers,” he pointed out.















