Aavin staff arrested for Rs 5.82 lakh fraud in Chennai

CHENNAI: An Aavin staff was arrested for allegedly swindling Rs 5.82 lakh from milk agents. The victims, M Sermathai (39) of Tiruvottiyur and Suresh Kumar, had given their credit and debit cards to the accused, M Siddharaj (30), who works as a junior assistant at the Old Washermenpet Aavin office.

He kept these cards in his custody, as he would deduct cash from the cards after supplying milk sachets to their milk delivery points.

Siddharaj, however, withdrew more than necessary from both their bank accounts over several months. He allegedly stole Rs 3.24 lakh from Sermathai and Rs 2.58 lakh from Suresh, claimed the police after investigations.

Based on their complaint, the Korukkupet police arrested Siddharaj, who was remanded in judicial custody.