Aavin milk shortage leaves Chennai households scrambling for daily supply

CHENNAI: A shortage of Aavin milk, particularly the popular Green Magic and Blue Pocket variants, has left consumers in several parts of Chennai struggling to secure their regular morning supply, with authorised parlours and neighbourhood retailers reporting reduced stocks.
In Mylapore and surrounding areas, families dependent on these variants said they were often unable to obtain their required quantity at Aavin parlours.
The disruption is particularly difficult for households with children and elderly members, while families that depend on the relatively affordable Green Magic are being forced to look for costlier alternatives.
Civic activist R Ramesh said, "In Mylapore and surrounding neighbourhoods, ordinary households are bearing the brunt of a sudden shortfall in Aavin's Green Magic and Nice variant (Blue) milk packets at authorised parlours."
According to Ramesh, the same variants are available at some provision stores, larger retail outlets and online platforms, but consumers sometimes have to pay about Rs 2 above the printed MRP. He said the price difference, though small per packet, was adding to the monthly burden on families who purchase several packets every day.
Lalitha, a consumer in Perambur, said the uncertainty over availability had disrupted the morning routine of households.
"We depend on Aavin milk every day, but lately we cannot be sure that our regular packets will be available at the nearby parlour. We have to visit other shops or buy another private brand when stocks run out," she told DT Next.
Retail vendor N Muthuvel in Perambur said the reduction in supply was affecting retailers as well as consumers.
"Earlier Aavin supplied milk twice a day, morning and evening. Now the evening supply has been cut, while the morning quantity is also lower than in August 2025. Even dealers have reduced our retail supply, and we are struggling to meet consumer demand," he told this newspaper.
The Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers' Welfare Association has urged the government to prioritise supplies to authorised parlours and retail outlets.
Aavin's evening supply has been cut, while the morning quantity is also less than in August 2025. With reduced retail supply, we are struggling to meet demands
Association founder and state president SA Ponnusamy has also sought a temporary halt to online sales through Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo, alleging that increased supplies to online platforms were affecting neighbourhood distribution.
The association has further alleged that certain Aavin officials were diverting supplies and deliberately creating an artificial shortage. It also raised allegations of demands for unofficial payments from some parlour operators.
Noting that Aavin's daily sales had remained around 31.5 lakh litres through 29 district unions and online channels, the association argued that distribution constraints, coupled with inadequate milk procurement in recent years, had aggravated the situation.
The Milk and Dairy Development Minister and the Aavin Managing Director could not be reached for comment.