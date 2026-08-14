Aavin milk shortage leaves Chennai households scrambling for daily supply

In Mylapore and surrounding areas, families dependent on these variants said they were often unable to obtain their required quantity at Aavin parlours.

The disruption is particularly difficult for households with children and elderly members, while families that depend on the relatively affordable Green Magic are being forced to look for costlier alternatives.

Civic activist R Ramesh said, "In Mylapore and surrounding neighbourhoods, ordinary households are bearing the brunt of a sudden shortfall in Aavin's Green Magic and Nice variant (Blue) milk packets at authorised parlours."

According to Ramesh, the same variants are available at some provision stores, larger retail outlets and online platforms, but consumers sometimes have to pay about Rs 2 above the printed MRP. He said the price difference, though small per packet, was adding to the monthly burden on families who purchase several packets every day.