Aarthi Scans & Labs offers free anaemia, thyroid tests for women

CHENNAI: Aarthi Scans & Labs has announced free anaemia and thyroid testing for women from March 1 to March 31 across all its branches to mark International Women's Day.
The campaign aims to address the high prevalence of these often-silent health conditions among women in India. Women can avail of the free Iron (anaemia) and Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) at all Aarthi Scan & Labs branches from 6 am to 6 pm in March, with no prior appointment. Expert guidance will also be available on-site at all participating centres.
In its press release, the testing facility said that thyroid disorders affect an estimated 42 million people in India, with women being disproportionately impacted. Studies indicate that 1 in 10 adults has hypothyroidism, and its prevalence in women is nearly double that of men, the release read, adding, "Alarmingly, over 60 per cent of thyroid cases in the country remain undiagnosed, leading to untreated issues like infertility, menstrual irregularities, and persistent fatigue."
Anaemia presents an equal threat, as nearly 57 per cent of women between ages 15 and 49 are anaemic, the release said, citing National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21). The prevalence is rising to 59.1 per cent among adolescent girls, it said.