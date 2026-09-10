AAI chief reviews work at delay-hit Chennai airport, directs officials to speed up

CHENNAI: A team of senior officials led by AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar arrived in Chennai from Delhi and inspected the ongoing construction work at the airport.
The second phase of expansion at Chennai Airport, carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 1,207 crore, is facing further delays as only 45 per cent of the construction work has been completed so far. The second phase was initially expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and made operational by March 2026. However, the project has reportedly fallen behind schedule.
A team under AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar arrived from Delhi for the inspection on Wednesday. The officials directed the authorities to expedite the work and avoid further delays. Once completed, the expanded Chennai Airport is expected to handle over 35 million passengers annually, with four terminals.
Officials pointed out that expansion work inside an already operational international airport is more complicated as it has to be carried out without disrupting flight operations or passengers, requiring additional safety and operational precautions.
The AAI team said efforts are under way to bring the new integrated terminal into operation by the beginning of 2027 and indicated that the fifth terminal works will begin after the current expansion is completed.