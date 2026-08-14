Aadi month: Keeping Tamil traditions alive through changing times

In cities, however, Aadi has inevitably changed. “Work, travel and busy schedules have made it difficult for many families to follow every tradition in the way previous generations did. But I feel that observing the month does not have to mean reproducing the past exactly. Remembering it in any small way matters. Whether they follow the rituals religiously or not, people still prepare traditional food and celebrate in whatever way they can,” observes the artist.

For her, keeping Aadi relevant is about understanding its meaning rather than simply repeating its rituals. “Life has changed now and we should adapt to those changes. At the same time, we shouldn’t forget our roots."

The best way to ensure that Aadi continues is to explain it to the next generation. “Parents can tell children the scientific reason behind these traditions. If we teach the young generation the significance of Aadi, I am sure they will follow the rituals and culture. When they know why we celebrate Aadi Perukku and the other festivals, they will understand their value,” concludes Radha.