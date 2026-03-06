A walk through Ramadan's history in Triplicane

Initially, the walk began near the library, close to the Triplicane Police Station and continued till the Walajah Mosque. However, the growing evening traffic during the Ramadan season made the route difficult. “Traffic gets very heavy in the evenings, especially during Ramadan. So now the walk takes place inside the Walajah Mosque in Triplicane.” This year’s walk will be held on March 7 from 5 pm onwards.

The walk begins with a discussion on the significance of Ramzan, the arrival of Islam in the region and the history of the various Muslim communities in Chennai. “By the time the session ends, it is almost time for iftar. Participants get the chance to break the fast along with those who have come to the mosque for the evening prayer. That experience is very special for many of them,” says Anwar.