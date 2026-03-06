A walk through Ramadan's history in Triplicane

CHENNAI: As Ramadan begins, bringing with it the tradition of fasting and prayer, many non-Muslims in Chennai are keen to understand the significance of the holy month. Popular historian Kombai S Anwar’s annual Ramzan Heritage Walk has become one such opportunity for people to explore the history, culture and traditions associated with the season.
“Chennai has an open-minded crowd that loves to understand its heritage. I started this heritage walk around eight years ago, and back then, only a limited number of people participated. But last year, around 120 people joined, predominantly non-Muslims,” says Anwar.
Initially, the walk began near the library, close to the Triplicane Police Station and continued till the Walajah Mosque. However, the growing evening traffic during the Ramadan season made the route difficult. “Traffic gets very heavy in the evenings, especially during Ramadan. So now the walk takes place inside the Walajah Mosque in Triplicane.” This year’s walk will be held on March 7 from 5 pm onwards.
The walk begins with a discussion on the significance of Ramzan, the arrival of Islam in the region and the history of the various Muslim communities in Chennai. “By the time the session ends, it is almost time for iftar. Participants get the chance to break the fast along with those who have come to the mosque for the evening prayer. That experience is very special for many of them,” says Anwar.
The walk also delves into the history of the mosque and the neighbourhood. “Not many people know that Madras once had an Ottoman Turkish consulate. During the Ottoman period, a consulate operated here in the mid-18th century. Today, the building is known as the Broadlands Hotel and we talk about its history as well.” There is also a dargah within the mosque complex, which forms part of the discussion. “We talk about that too and the evening often turns into a free and open discussion,” says Anwar.