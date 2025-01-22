A visual tribute to Navroze Contractor

CHENNAI: Navroze Contractor, the late cinematographer and filmmaker, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through his work in both fiction and documentary. Known for his distinctive visual style and impeccable attention to detail, his artistry continues to inspire even after his passing. Amethyst and the Chennai Photo Biennale present Photography Strictly Prohibited, an exhibition of Navroze’s photographs, on display until January 27. Curated by his close friends Anuj Ambalal, Himanshu Panchal, and Sanjiv Shah, this retrospective celebrates his life, legacy, and unique perspective.

“Most of Navroze’s photographs, apart from his series on jazz and kushti (wrestling), have never been publicly displayed. As friends and admirers, we felt it was essential to share his work with the world. This exhibition offers not only a glimpse of his artistic vision but also a window into the person Navroze was, as seen through his lens,” shares Anuj Ambalal, a still photographer and one of the curators.

The exhibition, which has previously travelled to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, showcases a selection from over 20,000 photographs spanning five decades. The collection reflects Navroze’s wide-ranging interests, including travel, musicians, performances, portraits of artists and filmmakers, and landscapes.

When the idea was proposed to Navroze’s wife, Deepa Dhanraj, she was wholeheartedly supportive. “She trusted us and encouraged the project. While many people knew Navroze and his work, few had the opportunity to see his photographs. This exhibition is a visual treat, giving visitors a rare glimpse into his world,” adds Anuj.

In addition to the exhibition, a book titled ‘Photography Strictly Prohibited’ has been published. It features a curated selection of his photographs, interviews about his work, excerpts from his writings, and reflections by those who knew or collaborated with him. The photo exhibition is being held at The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.