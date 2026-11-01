A two feet wide sinkhole on Velachery Main Road causes traffic disruption on November 1

CHENNAI: A two-foot-wide sinkhole suddenly formed on Sunday morning on Velachery Main Road near Nehru Nagar,along the busy stretch connecting Guindy to Velachery via Five Furlong Road, due to a drinking water pipeline leak.
Following the incident, vehicles traveling along the route were restricted to a single lane, causing traffic slowdowns. Officials confirmed that the cave-in was caused by a breach in the underground drinking water pipeline running beneath the road.
Upon receiving information about the sinkhole, officials from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) rushed to the spot and initiated repair work on the damaged stretch.
A CMWSSB official stated, "Pipeline rectification is currently underway and will be completed by Sunday night. Normal water supply to the area will resume on Monday.