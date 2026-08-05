A teenager's journey into Chola history

"My grandmother used to tell me stories and one of them was Ponniyin Selvan. Those stories stayed with me. During the Covid lockdown, I read the novels and was fascinated by the way Kalki had written every character. That's when I started reading more about the Cholas,” he says.

The Grade 12 student soon found himself reading books on Tamil history, listening to lectures by historians and searching for information on the Chola navy, architecture and administration. "I felt our history and heritage weren't reaching enough people. I wanted to give something back to my culture. This book is also my tribute to my grandmother and to Kalki Krishnamurthy,” adds the author.

His interest in history soon extended beyond books. Over the years, he travelled to several places linked to the Cholas, including Thanjavur, Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Udayalur and Thiruppurambiyam. One visit remains etched in his memory. "When I visited Thiruppurambiyam, where one of the important battles took place, it didn't feel like I was going there for the first time. It felt familiar, as though the place was asking me why it had taken me so long to return. It was a strange feeling,” Rounaak says with a smile.