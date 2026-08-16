A taste of Swadeshi: Rediscovering the foods rooted in India’s freedom movement

During India's freedom struggle, what people bought and consumed could also become a political choice. The Swadeshi movement, which gathered momentum after the 1905 Partition of Bengal, called for the boycott of foreign goods and the use of Indian-made products as a way of strengthening indigenous production and economic self-reliance.

“Food was never just nourishment during India's freedom struggle. It was also a statement of self-reliance,” says food writer and researcher Rakesh Raghunathan. For him, the Swadeshi idea encouraged Indians to value local produce and traditional foods over imported goods. Salt, he points out, became one of the most powerful examples of an everyday ingredient acquiring the meaning of resistance.