A taste of Iran in the heart of Chennai

CHENNAI: The name Nasrin Karimi is familiar to many who have explored Persian food in the city. She built a loyal customer base through her earlier venture, Shiraz Art Café in Akkarai. Now, she has opened a new takeaway outlet on Khader Nawaz Khan Road under the same name. “Having lived in Chennai for more than four decades, I now understand the tastes and preferences of people here. My speciality is authentic Iranian home cuisine, which people have slowly started appreciating over the years. When I opened the takeaway outlet in Nungambakkam, the response was very positive,” says Nasrin.
Known for its openness to new flavours, the city has welcomed this Iranian takeaway in the heart of Chennai. “Our ghormeh sabzi and berry polo, including chicken, mutton and vegetarian versions served with saffron rice, are among our main specialities. Our mutton kebabs are also very popular and we have many repeat customers,” she says.
The restaureatuer adds that, like much of Indian cuisine, Iranian food also features a variety of non-vegetarian dishes and rice-based meals. “There are many gravies in our menu. Biryani actually has its origins in Iran and was later brought to India. In Iran, it is made without masala, but in India, different regions have adapted it with spices. We have noticed that North Indians, more than South Indians, tend to prefer our style of biryani,” she explains. However, sourcing ingredients has become challenging. “I usually get my ingredients from Iran, but recently it has been difficult due to the regional conflict. Still, I am managing somehow,” she says.
According to Nasrin, one of the most common feedback she receives is about how light and comfortable her food feels. “Earlier, people focused mainly on taste. But in recent years, they have become more health-conscious. They are avoiding oily and fried food and are looking for something closer to home-cooked meals. That is the biggest shift I have noticed,” she says.