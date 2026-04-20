A taste of Iran in the heart of Chennai

The restaureatuer adds that, like much of Indian cuisine, Iranian food also features a variety of non-vegetarian dishes and rice-based meals. “There are many gravies in our menu. Biryani actually has its origins in Iran and was later brought to India. In Iran, it is made without masala, but in India, different regions have adapted it with spices. We have noticed that North Indians, more than South Indians, tend to prefer our style of biryani,” she explains. However, sourcing ingredients has become challenging. “I usually get my ingredients from Iran, but recently it has been difficult due to the regional conflict. Still, I am managing somehow,” she says.