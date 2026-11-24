CHENNAI: The beach, the seascape and the changing details of the natural world find their way into Dilipkumar Kesavan's paintings. Based at Cholamandal Artists' Village, the artist spends much of his time observing his surroundings, documenting what catches his attention and translating these experiences into abstract forms.
Over two decades, he has developed a practice rooted in these everyday encounters. “Living and working at Cholamandal, I am constantly looking at nature and responding to what I see. These observations gradually find their way into my abstract works,” says Dilipkumar.
His artistic practice is now the subject of Spatial Prepositions, an exhibition presented by Orb Project. Spread across three spaces in Chennai, the exhibition brings together a selection of his recent paintings at Lalit Kala Akademi Gallery, abstract sculptures at the Bharathi Open-air-Theatre at Cholamandal Artists' Village and a presentation of his working process at his Artist-in-Residence Studio.
The exhibition is also a coming together of old friends. Dilipkumar, Kumaresan Selvaraj and Krishnapriya CP studied together in college and have known one another for years. Kumaresan's idea to present Dilipkumar's practice eventually brought the three, along with Sunil Sree, together to work on the exhibition.
“Dilip and Kumaresan are my classmates. It is nice that we are now coming together to do something around an artist's practice. Since we have known Dilip and his work for a long time, we thought it would be interesting to present his practice from that perspective,” says Krishnapriya.
Spatial Prepositions goes beyond presenting a selection of finished artworks. The collaborators wanted to explore what happens before an artwork reaches an exhibition space and give audiences an opportunity to understand something of the artist's everyday working life.
“We usually encounter an artist's work when it is displayed in a gallery. But there is so much that happens before that. There are sketchbooks, references, materials, experiments and different stages of working through an idea. We wanted to bring some of this into the exhibition so that people can get a sense of what an artist's studio practice involves,” adds Krishnapriya.
The studio presentation will include his sketchbooks, source materials and other references that offer an insight into how he works and develops his ideas. It is an attempt to show some of the stages through which an observation or an experience becomes an artwork. His engagement with abstraction allows him to move away from a literal representation of these experiences.
“I don't necessarily want to recreate what I see. It is more about how I respond to it. An experience or an image can remain with me and when I begin working, it may take a completely different form. The process is quite intuitive. Sometimes the work develops in a direction that I may not have anticipated when I started,” he adds.
For Krishnapriya and Kumaresan, the exhibition is also the starting point of a larger initiative. Spatial Prepositions marks the first exhibition by Orb Project, founded by the two Chennai-based artists.
One of the concerns behind starting Orb Project is the limited interaction between Chennai's art community and a wider audience. “Chennai's art scene can sometimes be quite insular. When there is an exhibition, it is often the same group of people who visit. But there are many others who are curious about art and would like to know more. They may not know where to go, what to look for or how to engage with an artwork. We feel there is a gap between the art community and a larger audience,” says Krishnapriya.
She adds that Orb Project hopes to create opportunities for these interactions. “Through exhibitions and other interventions, we hope to make artistic practices more accessible and encourage more people to engage with contemporary art. This is our first exhibition, and we would like to continue presenting more artists from Chennai through Orb Project.”
Spatial Prepositions opens on November 29 at 5 pm at Lalit Kala Akademi Gallery and will be on view until December 5. An artist conversation with Dilipkumar is scheduled for December 4 at 5 pm at the Bharathi Open-air-Theatre, Cholamandal Artists' Village. This will be followed by Gestural Dissidence, a performative painting presentation by the artist, at Lalit Kala Akademi on December 5 at 5 pm.