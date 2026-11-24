“Dilip and Kumaresan are my classmates. It is nice that we are now coming together to do something around an artist's practice. Since we have known Dilip and his work for a long time, we thought it would be interesting to present his practice from that perspective,” says Krishnapriya.

Spatial Prepositions goes beyond presenting a selection of finished artworks. The collaborators wanted to explore what happens before an artwork reaches an exhibition space and give audiences an opportunity to understand something of the artist's everyday working life.

“We usually encounter an artist's work when it is displayed in a gallery. But there is so much that happens before that. There are sketchbooks, references, materials, experiments and different stages of working through an idea. We wanted to bring some of this into the exhibition so that people can get a sense of what an artist's studio practice involves,” adds Krishnapriya.

The studio presentation will include his sketchbooks, source materials and other references that offer an insight into how he works and develops his ideas. It is an attempt to show some of the stages through which an observation or an experience becomes an artwork. His engagement with abstraction allows him to move away from a literal representation of these experiences.