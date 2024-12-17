Take a stroll through T Nagar, explore its past and present

CHENNAI: T Nagar, widely known as a bustling shopping hub, has an often overlooked side. Built on one of the long-lost lakes of Madras, this locality is rich with entertainment, politics, folklore, and captivating stories. Yet, it remains predominantly recognised as a commercial city. To uncover T Nagar’s diverse and vibrant history, Madras Inherited is organising a heritage walk, titled Mythology, Movies, and Modernity: A Walk through T Nagar. The walk will be led by Bhavika Vaidyanathan, a research intern at Madras Inherited. “T Nagar is my home, and people often overlook the rich history and heritage of this neighbourhood,” says Bhavika.

“I research folklore and its ties to Tamil folk tales, an aspect I want to highlight, especially since it’s often dismissed due to doubts about the authenticity of the sources,” she shares.

The walk will begin at the Aalayamman Temple, believed to be 300 years old. “I want to show that T Nagar is more than just Pondy Bazaar, Ranganathan Street, and Usman Road. We’ll explore the evolution of the area through iconic landmarks,” she adds.

A canal on Chari Street near Dr MGR Salai, which could be considered a remnant of the Long Tank that existed till 1920

The walk will conclude at the Hindi Prachar Sabha. In addition to the landmarks, Bhavika plans to delve into the lives of various personalities associated with T Nagar, spanning different fields. “Folklores are often dismissed as tales of the past, but they reveal much about life and socio-economic conditions across time. Studying them allows us to better understand history and how it can guide us today,” she explains.

“Knowing the history of the place you call home is essential,” Bhavika says. “It’s important to pass on this legacy to future generations,” believes the 23-year-old.

Join the walk on December 22 to discover the lesser-known side of T Nagar. For more details,

visit Madras Inherited’s Instagram page.