A stroll through the lores of Chetpet

CHENNAI: Taking a turn from their usual way of conducting heritage walks, Madras Inherited has joined hands with Yein Udaan to organise a community-led heritage walk in Chennai. “The participants will walk through the streets of Chetpet and delve deep into the history of some of the important landmarks like Chennai’s oldest dhobi-khana,” says Ashmitha Athreya, a heritage enthusiast and architect, also head of operations of Madras Inherited.

Yein Udaan is an organisation that works closely with the community of Chetpet. “A group of residents will be leading the walk. The participants will get an opportunity to listen to local tales and narratives from some families, who have been living in the neighbourhood for more than three to four decades. We will also talk about the humongous transformation of Chetpet,” she shares.

One of the interesting stories that will be discussed during the walk is the historical significance of dhobi-kana. “A few families, whose ancestors were in the profession during the colonial era shared that they used water from Cooum river for washing the clothes,” Ashmitha adds.

Walk through the streets of Chetpet with the community-led heritage walk, titled Lives And Lores Of Chetpet on October 6, from 4 pm to 6 pm. For more details, head to Madras Inherited’s Instagram page.