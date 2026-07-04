A stage for tomorrow's Carnatic voices

CHENNAI: For Chennai's Carnatic music fraternity, the December music season is often the biggest celebration of classical music. But for vocalist G Ravikiran, founder and managing trustee of Guruguhaamrta, there is no reason to wait until December to celebrate the music of Muthuswami Dikshitar.
"Honestly, we just need an excuse to celebrate Dikshitar," he says. "Somehow June or July has become a sweet spot to organise concerts. It also coincides with the end of the summer break for many students, including those travelling from abroad. There is less academic pressure, so students are able to attend and perform."
That simple thought has evolved into the mid-year Music Festival, a one-day event dedicated to the legendary composer. This year's edition, to be held on July 5 at Raga Sudha Hall, features performances by young musicians Lahari Dongre Avinash and Aditya Madhavan, continuing the effort to preserve Dikshitar's musical legacy.
For Ravikiran, choosing young artistes is central to the festival's vision. "They have a long musical runway ahead of them," he says. "They are the future performers and teachers of Carnatic music. They also bring a fresh perspective and sometimes approach Dikshitar's compositions with a blank slate, allowing them to engage with the music in unique ways."
Beyond creating performance opportunities, the festival is equally about making Dikshitar's compositions more familiar to audiences.
"If you look at Thyagaraja's compositions, people sometimes call them simpler than Dikshitar's. They're not simpler at all," he explains. "They have become accessible because they have been performed repeatedly over generations. The more we hear a composition, the more familiar it becomes. The goal of this festival is simply to increase the number of times Dikshitar's compositions are heard."
One of the festival's highlights is a thematic presentation by vocalist Aditya Madhavan on the Panchabhuta Linga Kirtanams, a set of compositions dedicated to the five elemental manifestations of Lord Shiva. Interestingly, the concert itself was suggested by Ravikiran.
"I was pleasantly surprised by the idea," says Aditya. "I've previously presented themes such as Lord Shiva and Dikshitar, Devi Kritis and Divya Desams, so this felt like a natural extension. I already knew four of the five Panchabhuta Linga Kirtanams, so I was excited to take it up."
Preparing an entire concert around a single thematic set, however, brings its own challenges. "The biggest aspect is managing the different kalapramanam across the compositions," he explains. "In a regular kutcheri, there is a balance of tempo and rhythmic variety. Dikshitar's compositions are often associated with vilamba gathi, but this collection presents a wonderful range. My job has been to weave them together into a cohesive presentation while exploring different aspects of manodharma."
"Every collaboration teaches me something new. I end up learning compositions I hadn't explored before while developing a deeper appreciation for Dikshitar's music. Preparing this concert is also my way of contributing to the effort of propagating his immense musical treasure." says Aditya "Many rasikas associate these compositions with legendary musicians like K V Narayanaswamy, D K Jayaraman, M D Ramanathan and Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer. If people go back home and revisit those recordings after listening to my concert, I would consider that a success."
For Lahari Dongre Avinash, who is performing in Chennai for the first time, the festival represents an important milestone.
"It is very exciting for me as a beginner in the performance space to present compositions of Shri Muthuswami Dikshitar at such a unique music festival," she says.
She credits her guru, Vidushi Archana L Rao, for helping shape both her repertoire and artistic outlook. "She guides me in selecting compositions that suit the concert while helping me build on my strengths and also pushing me beyond my comfort zone."
While rooted firmly in tradition, Lahari says she is also encouraged to develop her own individuality. "My guru always emphasises presenting music in its most traditional form, but she also encourages me to explore while keeping the aesthetic intact. Listening to different musicians is equally important because it helps us gradually evolve into well-rounded artists."
Performing before a Chennai audience, she says, is something she eagerly awaits. "I'm looking forward to listening to the wonderful artists performing at the festival as well. As a student, I'm hoping to gain deeper insight into Dikshitar's remarkable body of work."
For Ravikiran, however, the festival's purpose goes beyond a single evening of music.
"Guruguhaamrta was born out of sheer passion and love for Dikshitar," he says. "Every concert reminds performers, musicians and audiences of the extraordinary musical world he left behind. It is a privilege to experience that universe."
He believes returning repeatedly to the works of composers such as Dikshitar, Thyagaraja and Shyama Sastri also serves another purpose. "Listening to these great composers helps us reset our own musical goals. They set the bar incredibly high, and engaging with their music continually challenges us to become better, more sensitive musicians and rasikas."