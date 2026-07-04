A stage for tomorrow's Carnatic voices

"Honestly, we just need an excuse to celebrate Dikshitar," he says. "Somehow June or July has become a sweet spot to organise concerts. It also coincides with the end of the summer break for many students, including those travelling from abroad. There is less academic pressure, so students are able to attend and perform."

That simple thought has evolved into the mid-year Music Festival, a one-day event dedicated to the legendary composer. This year's edition, to be held on July 5 at Raga Sudha Hall, features performances by young musicians Lahari Dongre Avinash and Aditya Madhavan, continuing the effort to preserve Dikshitar's musical legacy.

For Ravikiran, choosing young artistes is central to the festival's vision. "They have a long musical runway ahead of them," he says. "They are the future performers and teachers of Carnatic music. They also bring a fresh perspective and sometimes approach Dikshitar's compositions with a blank slate, allowing them to engage with the music in unique ways."

Beyond creating performance opportunities, the festival is equally about making Dikshitar's compositions more familiar to audiences.

"If you look at Thyagaraja's compositions, people sometimes call them simpler than Dikshitar's. They're not simpler at all," he explains. "They have become accessible because they have been performed repeatedly over generations. The more we hear a composition, the more familiar it becomes. The goal of this festival is simply to increase the number of times Dikshitar's compositions are heard."