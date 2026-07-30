A stage beyond her years

For Bharatanatyam exponent Puja Unni, Govinda: A Tale of Faith is more than an original dance production—it is a deeply personal journey. the guru says the production emerged from a place of introspection ."This is the first solo dance-drama production that I'm working on. It was really challenging to decide where and how to start. I simply wrote whatever came to me without judging it, and there are barely any changes to what I wrote then. This was my personal journey of longing, revelation and surrender," she says, adding that faith guided every step of the creative process. "Initially, the working title was The Call of Govinda. It was only through the making of this production that we arrived at its present name.

Structured in five chapters, Govinda: A Tale of Faith follows the emotional and spiritual journey of a seeker , from longing and self-discovery to revelation and surrender.