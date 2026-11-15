A slice of Paris in Anna Nagar

A French connection, with roots in Pondicherry

For Hajerah Farook and her husband, Said Bahadur, the idea of starting Sucré et Salé came from their personal experiences with French food rather than an attempt to follow a culinary trend. Said was born in Pondicherry but raised in France after his family moved there when he was young. Growing up in Paris, French food and culture became part of his everyday life. Hajerah, meanwhile, was raised in the Middle East before moving to France with her husband after their marriage.

Said's connection with French cuisine grew while he was pursuing his studies. He worked part-time at several restaurants in Paris, gaining an understanding of kitchen operations, preparation techniques, consistency and the importance of timing.

"When we decided to return to India, we wanted to start a restaurant of our own. We have always enjoyed hosting people, and the idea was to introduce a French cuisine-based restaurant in Chennai, where people could experience the food we had enjoyed in France," says Hajerah.

The couple wanted to move away from the perception that European and French food had to be formal, expensive or reserved for special occasions. Instead, they envisioned a relaxed café where people could enjoy generous portions, good food and an unpretentious dining experience.

The menu, which initially featured a few sandwiches and sweet and savoury crêpes, gradually expanded to include crème brûlée, salads, starters, pastas and handmade ravioli.

Interestingly, the couple also have distinct responsibilities in the business. Hajerah looks after ingredient sourcing, vendor selection and marketing, while Said takes the lead in developing dishes, curating flavours and working on recipes. However, the final decisions are always made together.

The café uses imported flour for its crêpes, while certain ingredients for its desserts are sourced directly from France. The founders believe that even a small difference in flour can affect the texture and flavour of a crêpe. The kitchen also follows standardised recipes and procedures developed by the couple, ensuring consistency without having to depend on professional chefs for every preparation.