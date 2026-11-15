A slice of Paris in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Walking into Sucré et Salé in Anna Nagar feels a little like stepping into a Parisian home. From posters of the Eiffel Tower and French paintings to vintage photographs, maps, vinyl and old Coca-Cola bottles, the café is filled with little details that make the space feel like a souvenir-filled corner of France. French music playing in the background completes the experience. Even if one has never visited Paris, there is something about the setting that makes the city feel familiar.
While French cuisine is often associated with elaborate dining and delicate desserts, Sucré et Salé attempts to bring its more casual, everyday side to Chennai. The name itself, which translates to 'sweet and savoury', reflects the idea of giving both sides of the menu equal importance.
For Hajerah Farook and her husband, Said Bahadur, the idea of starting Sucré et Salé came from their personal experiences with French food rather than an attempt to follow a culinary trend. Said was born in Pondicherry but raised in France after his family moved there when he was young. Growing up in Paris, French food and culture became part of his everyday life. Hajerah, meanwhile, was raised in the Middle East before moving to France with her husband after their marriage.
Said's connection with French cuisine grew while he was pursuing his studies. He worked part-time at several restaurants in Paris, gaining an understanding of kitchen operations, preparation techniques, consistency and the importance of timing.
"When we decided to return to India, we wanted to start a restaurant of our own. We have always enjoyed hosting people, and the idea was to introduce a French cuisine-based restaurant in Chennai, where people could experience the food we had enjoyed in France," says Hajerah.
The couple wanted to move away from the perception that European and French food had to be formal, expensive or reserved for special occasions. Instead, they envisioned a relaxed café where people could enjoy generous portions, good food and an unpretentious dining experience.
The menu, which initially featured a few sandwiches and sweet and savoury crêpes, gradually expanded to include crème brûlée, salads, starters, pastas and handmade ravioli.
Interestingly, the couple also have distinct responsibilities in the business. Hajerah looks after ingredient sourcing, vendor selection and marketing, while Said takes the lead in developing dishes, curating flavours and working on recipes. However, the final decisions are always made together.
The café uses imported flour for its crêpes, while certain ingredients for its desserts are sourced directly from France. The founders believe that even a small difference in flour can affect the texture and flavour of a crêpe. The kitchen also follows standardised recipes and procedures developed by the couple, ensuring consistency without having to depend on professional chefs for every preparation.
Crêpes might be among the biggest attractions at Sucré et Salé, but the savoury varieties deserve particular attention. While most diners are familiar with sweet crêpes filled with chocolate and other dessert toppings, savoury crêpes are an important part of French food culture too.
Hajerah points out that customers have increasingly started exploring these varieties, with some even returning specifically for them. The founders recommend their Crêpe Escalope du Chef and Crêpe Poulet OG as preparations that come closest to the savoury crêpes one would find in France.
The Crêpe Poulet Silken is another option, featuring chicken marinated in mild spices, with a creamy texture and a gentle spicy kick. The founders' focus is on retaining the traditional character of the crêpe while offering fillings that appeal to Chennai's palate.
We sampled the Baguette Parisien Végétarien, a simple yet thoroughly satisfying preparation, during our visit. Stuffed with red lettuce, onions, yellow and red bell peppers, zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, feta and mozzarella, the sandwich brings together freshness and cheese without making the filling unnecessarily complicated. Served with fries and a selection of complimentary dips, including piri-piri mayonnaise, it makes for a wholesome meal. The accompaniments further enhance the overall experience.
For something more indulgent, the Rav Trois Fromage Sauce Créole is worth trying. The handmade ravioli, filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and aged Parmesan, are paired with the café's bold Creole sauce. Bringing together the creaminess associated with French cooking and the tangy, spicy notes of Indian flavours, the sauce has plenty of character. The cheese-filled pasta and the bold sauce make this one of the standout dishes on the menu.
The Vol Au Vent Blanc is a different kind of starter. Encased in a flaky puff pastry shell, it is filled with a rich, creamy mushroom sauce. The pastry requires a slightly firm bite, but the mushroom and cream filling makes it a tasty preparation, particularly for those looking to try something beyond the usual starters.
For pasta lovers, the Fettuccine Sauce Blanche offers a comforting alternative to the ravioli. The broad pasta ribbons are folded into a velvety white sauce enriched with butter, cream and delicate herbs, with hazelnuts and sun-dried tomatoes as toppings. The mushroom flavour adds to the richness, making it a good choice for those who prefer a familiar white-sauce pasta over stuffed pasta.
The meal also included strawberry mojitos made with real strawberries. Refreshing and enjoyable, they offered a fruity accompaniment without the artificial flavour that can sometimes overpower such drinks.
If there is one reason to return to Sucré et Salé, it could well be its desserts. The Crêpe à la Crème Anglaise with milk chocolate was easily the favourite. The warm, delicate crêpe and chocolate came together beautifully, with the sweetness striking just the right balance. The chocolate seemed to melt with every bite, making it one of those desserts that can make a visit worthwhile on its own.
Another highlight was the Fraise Enchantée, a delicate tartlet with a crisp pastry shell, filled with hazelnut praline and strawberry-white chocolate ganache. Topped with fresh strawberry segments and little pieces of white chocolate, it offers a combination of textures and flavours. The freshness of the strawberries cuts through the richness of the filling, making it an interesting dessert to end the meal with.
The founders also recommend their crème brûlée, which has become one of their bestsellers after several rounds of experimentation to achieve the right creamy texture and caramelised top. Their Fraisier Praliné and dark chocolate mousse are among the other desserts they take particular pride in.
For Hajerah and Said, the intention is not to become another café chasing food trends, but to build a place where customers return for the food and the experience. They are also exploring the possibility of hosting exclusive, pre-booked French dining experiences in the future.